在售 - Cody, United States - ¥12,620,515
Cody, 82414 - United States

3680 North Fork Hwy

约¥12,620,515
原货币价格 $1,992,000
土地

详情

  • 5
    卧室
  • 5
    浴室 (5 全卫)
  • 45.0
    英亩

房产描述

Recreational 45 acre property with a beautiful 4305 Sq. Ft. house built in 2000 that has 5 bedrooms, 5 bathrooms in Cody, WY 82414. This spectacular log home has not only the perfect North Fork location but also is every horse lovers dream. Outside the mature landscape borders state land and is completed with a large barn, loafing sheds and several out buildings. Once inside you will discover vaulted log ceiling, large picture windows, many upgrades, loft, bonus room, office, bar and much more. all in Park County Wyoming.

联系方式

经纪公司：
Mossy Oak Properties of Wyoming 307 Real Estate, LLC
代理经纪:
Kim Darby
(307) 587-4959

_