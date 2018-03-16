20 Rolling Hills Drive

This spectacular high end home is located in Cody, Wyoming and has one of the finest views in the area. This property is just 10 minutes from downtown Cody but is very private and borders public land. A beautifully designed home with attention to detail and the features include a luxurious master suite, a stunning great room with floor to ceiling windows that take in the surrounding mountains. The well appointed gourmet kitchen and dining room have Italian tile floors, high-end stove/double oven with grill and griddle. Expansive patio and deck create a wonderful outdoor living experience. The three car garage has heated floors, room to work and a separate wash area. Residential 19 acre property with a beautiful 5495 Sq. Ft. house built in 2008 that has 5 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms in Cody, WY 82414 and Park County