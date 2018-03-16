高端地产新闻
在售 - Cody, United States - ¥6,962,824
免费询盘

Cody, 82414 - United States

20 Rolling Hills Drive

约¥6,962,824
原货币价格 $1,099,000
独立家庭住宅

详情

  • 5
    卧室
  • 4
    浴室 (4 全卫)
  • 18.84
    英亩

房产描述

This spectacular high end home is located in Cody, Wyoming and has one of the finest views in the area. This property is just 10 minutes from downtown Cody but is very private and borders public land. A beautifully designed home with attention to detail and the features include a luxurious master suite, a stunning great room with floor to ceiling windows that take in the surrounding mountains. The well appointed gourmet kitchen and dining room have Italian tile floors, high-end stove/double oven with grill and griddle. Expansive patio and deck create a wonderful outdoor living experience. The three car garage has heated floors, room to work and a separate wash area. Residential 19 acre property with a beautiful 5495 Sq. Ft. house built in 2008 that has 5 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms in Cody, WY 82414 and Park County

联系方式

经纪公司：
Mossy Oak Properties of Wyoming 307 Real Estate, LLC
代理经纪:
John Parsons
(307) 587-4959

周边设施

