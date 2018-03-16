1725 Southfork Road

This ideally situated Wyoming property has just over 42 acers of South Fork river frontage.. The 5632 sq/ft.4 bedroom 6 bath two story log and stone residence is ideal for accommodating family and guests alike. There are expansive entertaining areas including a custom kitchen with subzero and Viking appliances, a wet bar and home theater room. The burl wood wrap around deck is the ideal place to enjoy the sounds of Bull Creek and the prominent views of Castle Rock, Carter and the Shoshone River. Keep your toys ,horses or dogs in the 1224 sq/ft. shop bar. This is truly a rare privet western retreat only 17 miles from the town Buffalo Bill built.This 42 acre property with a log 5632 Sq. Ft. house built in 1995 in Cody, WY 82414 has 4 bedrooms, 6 bathrooms and a barn for the horses. Home to elk, mule deer, whitetail deer, and all in Park County, Wyoming