Located on the town of Founex, on a plot of 1600 m², this house is distributed on 3 levels, living room with dining room and fireplace, kitchen, 6 bedrooms with bathrooms. This comfortable family home has a garden and a swimming pool. A garage completes this property. Price: CHF 4'500'000 (Conversion into euros for information purposes) Agency contact: +41 22 702 02 30