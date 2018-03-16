Ideally located in the Florissant residential district of Geneva, close to all amenities, this imposing historic chalet, completely renovated in 2016, is harmoniously extended by a vast contemporary wing. The whole is built in a wooded park of over 8300 m2 enclosed, overlooking the Arve river, with a panoramic view over the Salève and the plain of Vessy. This exceptional house includes a first living-dining room and a second vast living room, four bedrooms and four bathrooms, including a master suite with two dressing rooms and outdoor terrace of 70 m2 . The garden has a dining room and a summer kitchen. On the lower ground floor, a fully equipped 380 m² garage, in particular with air extractors, can accommodate more than 20 vehicles via a hydraulic elevator and a turntable. Price upon request