高端地产新闻
新建楼盘
ENGLISHESPAÑOL
在售 - Conches, Switzerland - 请联系我们或经纪人查询价格
免费询盘

Conches, 1231 - Switzerland

地址暂不公布

约请联系我们或经纪人查询价格
联排别墅

详情

  • 4
    卧室
  • 4
    浴室 (4 全卫)
  • 12916
    平方英尺

房产描述

Ideally located in the Florissant residential district of Geneva, close to all amenities, this imposing historic chalet, completely renovated in 2016, is harmoniously extended by a vast contemporary wing. The whole is built in a wooded park of over 8300 m2 enclosed, overlooking the Arve river, with a panoramic view over the Salève and the plain of Vessy. This exceptional house includes a first living-dining room and a second vast living room, four bedrooms and four bathrooms, including a master suite with two dressing rooms and outdoor terrace of 70 m2 . The garden has a dining room and a summer kitchen. On the lower ground floor, a fully equipped 380 m² garage, in particular with air extractors, can accommodate more than 20 vehicles via a hydraulic elevator and a turntable. Price upon request

联系方式

经纪公司：
Emile Garcin Suisse
代理经纪:
Emile Garcin Suisse

联系方式

经纪公司：
Emile Garcin Suisse
代理经纪:
Emile Garcin Suisse

周边设施

周边设施
查看这一地区的更多物业
联系销售团队
_