Galena, United States

This productive 447 acres in Stone county Missouri has a lot to offer. With gently rolling pasture, tillable soil, timber, ponds, and James River frontage, you will see the diversity in this farm. This farm was a fully operational dairy farm until recently and still has the infrastructure to make it into whatever kind of farm you wish! The property is approximately 30% pasture or hay ground, and approximately 70% marketable hardwood timberland. There is a house on the property which is currently leased out to the farmhand onsite. There are multiple barns/outbuildings on the property to support your farming operation, and even a well in the back part of the property to provide water for your cattle. The SouthEast side of this property is lined with James River frontage with access points, and provides amazing views of the river and valley below. Additionally, this farm holds all the elements to produce quality whitetail deer and turkey. Great combination farm for cattle, hay/pasture, and hunting! Property Features:- 3 mile from Galena - 30 miles from Branson- 38 miles from Springfield- Multiple access points from Highway 248 - Potential income from hay production, pasture rents, tillable rents, hunting lease, home rental- Utilities on the property- Well water- Fenced and crossed-fenced- Outbuildings - Barns- Wet weathered creek and spring- Cave- 2 ponds- James River frontage - Amazing viewsContact Chad Shook for detail or to schedule your private showing: 417-234-6740