Hwy 30, Hwy 9

WOW! . Horse Creek Ranch aka RJ & J Ranch is one of the most pristine ranches in western Oklahoma. Just North of Hollis, OK in Harmon County, this 1340 acre ranch is a true gem of a property. It's immaculate, well thought out as far as game and hunting all the way to the ranching side. This recreational dream ranch's topography is rolling w/elevation changes,large hardwoods, headers and excellent native grass flats located throughout. Horse Creek, a wet creek, runs through the middle of the ranch and water holdings are found through out the creek. Horse Creek is a primary feeder Creek that feeds into the Salt Fork of the Red River. There is approx. 80 acres of cultivation providing additional food source for game and livestock. Panoramic views can be located throughout the propertyThe 5 ACRE LAKE is truly a masterpiece that is easily accessible. The current owners have spent resources improving the lake by raising the dam for added depth of up to approx. 25' so that families and outdoors man can enjoy the incredible fishing and Gods splendor for years to come. The lake is STOCKED W/BASS, CRAPPIE, COPPER NOSE PERCH, AND CATFISH(see pics). In addition there are springs and additional small holding/creek areas(tributaries)loaded w/hardwood trees that come off of Horse Creek giving this ranch indescribable water resources. There are also 2 solar water wells, a working windmill, and a rural water supply and line to the lodging area. .The wildlife on the property is nothing short of sensational with an abundance of quail, large whitetail deer, turkey, hogs, and waterfowl. The ranch is ideal for hunters and is completely turn key. The owners have continuously fed year round and have done an exceptional job of managing the wildlife resources which are plentiful(see pics)The improvements are well thought out being careful not to over do the trick but provide great living quarters with all the necessities and ample bunk space.(PLEASE SEE LIST OF ITEMS AND IMPROVEMENTS REMAINING WITH ACCEPTABLE CONTRACT!)Lodging is exceptional w/4 covered buildings , 1 large living/dining and kitchen combo complete w/funiture, additional buildings provide sleeping quarters enough for several. All are heated and cooled and each individual sleeping quarters has a full bath.All stands are set up for any wind and remain w/property. In addition there are feeders at each stand, and some are set up for both bow and rifle.Roads on the ranch are in excellent shape. The entrance road is gravel all the way to the headquarters. There is also an implement shed and storage room for farm equipment, or atv's.Whether your an expert hunter, weekend warrior, avid fisherman, rancher or just an outdoor enthusiast, North Horse Creek will not disappoint.List Below of Items Remaining with Horse Creek Ranch! (PRINTABLE VERSION OF LIST WITH DOCUMENTS)OPERATIONAL (DURABLE) ITEMS TO CONVEYVEHICLES / FARMING EQUIPMENT AND TOOLS? 2007 Chevy Silverado, 2 door, service is current? 2010 Toyota Tundra with modified flat bed (removed old bed, installed flat bed), service is currenta. 1500 lb trip hopper installed on Tundra flat bed? 18? flatbed trailer with ramps (car hauling type)? 2014 Kubota 90 HP tractor? Multiple farming implements to includea. 2 each drillsb. Post hole diggerc. Broadcast spreaderd. 2014 Land Pride brush hog/shreddere. 2014 Disc with adjustable sectionsf. 2.5 ton grain hauler (used to haul bulk corn)g. Grain augerh. Diesel generator? 2009 Polaris 4-Wheeler (extremely low hours, rarely used; new battery)? 2007 John Deere Gator with all new tires? John Deer D105 riding mower, purchased in 2016? Covered parking for tractor storage? Sea container storage with roll up overhead door? 300 gallon fuel tank? Additional fuel tank (Truck use)? Above ground 230-gal diesel storage tank? Large outside light (use at night, if needed)\? Large evaporative cooler/fan? Locks on all gates? Outside water hydrants, self-draining, freeze-proof? 1 wind mill and tank? 2 solar wells and tanks? Isolated area for cattle with water accessVEHICLE / FARMING EQUIPMENT AND TOOLS (cont?d)? Tools to include:a. Tool storage binb. Wrenchesc. Pipe wrenchesd. 16? Werner HD aluminum laddere. 10? Werner fiberglass ladderf. Poulan 18? chainsawg. Portable air tankh. SK ½ dr. ratchet and socket seti. Shop/water vacj. Craftsman 7.5? skill sawk. Dewalt HD saber sawl. Dewalt hand grinderm. 6? bench grinder w/knife sharpening wheelsn. Porter cable 18V ? sawzall and drillo. Misc. chains, tie downs, straps, cum-alongs, extension cords, etc.p. Ridgid shop vacq. Poulan Pro gas blowerr. Echo gas weed eater w/universal blade kits. Large free-standing shop fant. Die Hard battery chargeru. Shovels, rakes, picks, digging bars, T-post drivers, post-hole diggers, etc.v. Work bench in older shopw. Large evaporative cooler/fanx. Large compressor and air tank (240V) RECREATIONAL ITEMS / INFORMATION? Large pond with new pond dam. Rebuilt in 2015 with layering to ensure long-lifea. Added approximately 75000 square feet of sod to protect dam and adjoining areasb. Tin horn installed for water drain off c. Re-stocked with fish in 2017? (2) 50-gal fish transport barrels with aeration system? Two - 2 man boats? 1 trolling motor with battery? Fully established hunting areasa. Multiple tree stands in various hunting locationsb. 3 dual man 15? deer houses including office chair set upc. 4 single man deer houses (various heights) including office chair set upd. 6-8 game cameras purchased in 2016 - - ?like new?e. Multiple turkey/quail feeders (approximately 6)f. 7 corn feeders with timersg. Dual cookers (outside)? Large, portable shooting bench? 100 yard shooting targetRECREATIONAL ITEMS (cont?d)? 200 yard shooting target? Sporting clay launcher with several cases of clay targets? (16) Mojo staked dove decoys? Fox Pro Prairie Blaster 2 - game call w/remoteRESIDENTIAL AND MISC ITEMS? Gun safe? 4 bed room suites, fully furnished, in-suite bathroom (each suite)? New 2 bedroom extension with garage (added 2013)? Master lodge with front porch.a. Equipped for outside ceiling fans (not installed)? Dishwasher? Garbage disposal? 3 refrigerators? 1 deep freezer? Washer/dryer? Dual hot water tanks? Ben Franklin wood burning stove in main lodge, full functional? Dual septic tank system (2013 addition included a complete, standalone septic system)? Built in storm shelter? Central air and heat in main lodge? Central air and heat in new bedroom extension? Central air and heat in individual bedrooms (bunk room, existing master suite)? Flat screen TV? Wired for internet including extenders to reach bedroom suites? Dual reclining chairs ? Reclining chair with foot rest ? Love seat? Dining room set with 8 chairs? Bar with 3 chairs? Built in desk? End table? Oven? Built in microwave? Glass card table with 4 accompanying chairs? Deer antler chandelier? New waterline from rural water connection to lodge (significant ?upgrade?)a. Note: Main lodge & facilities on rural water system? 5 car covered parking? Direct TV service? Pioneer internet servicea. 4G Internet now available? Multiple chairs for porch areas? Food storage (climate controlled) in new shop areaRESIDENTIAL AND MISC ITEMS (cont?d)? Well equipped porch light and outside light systems? Completely furnished kitchen and associated utensils.? Lamps in all bedrooms? Working desk & chair in 1 bedroom? Couch in 1 bedroom? Foldout love seat (twin bed) in 1 bedroom? Alarm system (ADT) for entire lodge and associated bedrooms, etc. ? Single lock system in place (one key opens all doors)? Sunbeam distilled water dispenser ? Well maintained and established gravel ranch-road? Outside water hydrants, self-draining, freeze-pro