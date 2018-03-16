Charleston Augusta Road

Prime hunting land on the Edisto River!If you love hunting big deer in South Carolina this tract is for you! This tract has been managed for many years for big bucks. There are a number of deer stands and patches on the property. With state road access to the property and a great trail and road system throughout the property, this is a turnkey hunting tract. This tract also has great turkey and duck hunting with a site for a duck pond. There is a large field that would work well as a dove field. Part of this tract is in the WRP program to insure the lowland hardwoods will forever be maintained for their beauty and wildlife. At Mossy Oak Properties we understand your passion for the outdoors; it?s our obsession. We believe in the heart of every human being is a desire and a connection to the land that touches our souls in a way that binds us more deeply to God?s great creation. That?s what makes owning your own piece of ground so fulfilling.Like many of our customers, our brokers love to spend time in the woods, whether they are hunting, fishing, or sharing the beauty of the outdoors with friends and family. We understand the importance and commitment of good stewardship what that means for providing future generations with the all the rights and privileges we enjoy today.Let the experts at Mossy Oak Properties connect you with the right piece of property that will fill your dreams and inspire your imagination. We love what we do, and want to help you discover the unique bond with the land and its creatures that only comes with owning your own property.If you are looking to buy land in South Carolina, then working with a broker from our team of dedicated land specialists is the right choice.For more information on this and other Waterfront Hunting Land For Sale in Bamberg County SC, call Cecil Lachicotte at 843-209-0711, email [Email listed above] or visit [Web Link listed above].