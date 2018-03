11200 Hwy 142

PRIVATE DUCK CLUB JOINS HISTORIC SHILOH BATTLEFIELD. THIS LAND HAS CLOSE TO $500,000. IN LEVY WORK HOLDING BACK THE WATERS FROM SNAKE AND OWL CREEK. IT HAS 11 MAN MADE DITCHES SEPARATING FIELDS AND LEVIED TO HOLD WATER FOR DUCKS. PLANTATION TIMBER AND HARDWOOD MACHINE PLANTED FIELDS. IN 2019, APPROXIMATELY 500 TO 700 ACRES CAN BE TAKEN OUT OF CRP AND PUT BACK INTO ROW CROP. THE GROUNDS CONSIST OF POCKETS OF HARDWOOD AND SCANT AREAS OF PINE PLANTATION. ALL SET-UP FOR TROPHY DEER AND TURKEY MANAGEMENT. DUCK HOLES CONSIST OF FLOW CONTROL VALVES AND LEVIES TO HOLD WATER WHICH IS SUPERB FOR DUCKS. NEW OWNER WANTS TO HAVE CATTLE OR A LEGACY HOME AT BIRTHPLACE OF THE CLUB IS IDEAL HILL GROUND FOR A BEAUTIFUL SITE TO OVERLOOK THE BOTTOMS. IN YEARS PAST, THE MAJOR CROPS ON THE FARM WERE CORN AND SOYBEANS. THE PROPERTY BOASTS TWO VERY LARGE YEAR ROUND FEEDER CREEKS THAT FLOW INTO THE NEARBY TENNESSEE RIVER. THE PROPERTY HAS 6 DUCK HOLES AND THIS HAS ALWAYS BEEN A NATURAL SETTING FOR DUCKS HEADED SOUTH DOWN THE TENNESSEE RIVER FLYWAY. IF TROPHY BUCKS IS WHAT YOU CRAVE, LOOK NO FARTHER. SEVERAL 150 TO 160" BUCKS ARE KILLED. DEER GROW BIG FROM THE PRIVACY OF THE SHILOH NATIONAL BATTLEGROUND AND BEING AT THE END OF A DEAD END ROAD. THE 900 PLUS ACRES AND SEVERAL DESIGNATED FOOD PLOTS UTILIZED TO MOSSY OAK BIOLOGIC STANDARDS. THE PROPERTY HAS SEVERAL NICE PINE FORESTS AS WELL AS NICE HARDWOODS SURROUNDING THE FARM. HISTORICAL SIGNIFICANCE....IRON BRIDGE ON THE LAND WAS BUILT DURING THE CIVIL WAR TO TAKE CANONS ACROSS THE EASTERN CREEK TO GAIN ACCESS INTO SHILOH. GREAT THICKETS AND TREE LINES AND SEVERAL DUCK COMPOUNDS THAT HOLD WATER AND TREELINES TO BOW OR GUN HUNT TO AMBUSH DEER. THIS UNIQUE PROPERTY IS UP FOR SALE AND FOR A PRIVATE SHOWING CONTACT BRAD HAWKINS 731-610-2473 (mixed use, 900 acre property, shiloh, TN, Hardin County, turkey, upland game, quail, pheasant, dove, waterfowl, geese, whitetail deer,big game, moose, small game, squirrel, ATV trails, public land access, equestrian trails, biking, road frontage)