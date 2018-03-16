Rt 2 Box 6805

Nestled in the Ozark Hills of Ripley Co. stands a custom designed, Red Cedar Logged, open floor plan Home that will take your breath away. Sitting on 600 acres, the seclusion of this farm is only part of the charm. Abundant wildlife thrives in these Ozark Hills. Much thought was put into the construction of this home, including the 46ft hand laid fireplace reinforced with 4ft of concrete that is a work of art, Red Cedar interior finish and smells as good as it looks, Custom hickory cabinets and flooring, Marvin windows and doors, 5/8 drywall for sound reduction, 26ft vaulted great room ceilings, a 40 year metal roof that is tied down to withstand hurricane force winds, a walkout basement, and much, much more.