321 Lane 40

The Northwest quadrant of Wyoming is a wonderland, with the Bighorn Basin as its center. The Basin is surrounded by majestic mountains, the massive Absaroka Range to the West, the Beartooth and Pryor ranges north, the towering Big Horn range to the east, and the Owl Creek and Wind River ranges south. Northwest Wyoming includes the largest wilderness area in the lower 48, as well as Yellowstone National Park. This rich and storied western heritage is the foundation for a slower paced, yet progressive and growing lifestyle with ready access to regional centers such as Billings , Montana., Salt Lake City , Utah and Denver. The Greybull River Ranch encompasses approximately 2,795 acres of deeded land and manages an approximate 15,000 acre BLM grazing permit. This adjoining BLM land is located on the eastern end of an historic ?mountain top? called the YU Bench. Highly prized for its better grass and year-round water coursing through this rugged and natural landscape, the YU Bench property is a perfect accompaniment to this thriving ranch situated in the heart of the Big Horn Basin The Greybull River Ranch is committed to sustained wildlife habitat, as well as ranching. As a result, the ranch has become a wildlife mecca. Wildlife on the ranch includes Elk, Whitetail Deer, Mule Deer, Antelope, wild Turkeys, Pheasants, Quail, Chukars, Ducks, Blue Heron, Sandhill Cranes, and Canada Geese. Several ponds have been built on the property in addition to those already established. These ponds are in place in order to catch and utilize any excess water. In addition to the protection of migratory birds, the Greybull River Ranch is also a private licensed bird farm allowing upland bird hunting from September 1st, to March 3st. Quail, pheasants, chukars, and Partridges are flourishing on the property. There is tremendous cover for these birds, greatly increasing their chance of survival in addition to enhancing the overall hunting experience. An intensive predator control program has been implemented to protect their wild birds and game. Last year, non-native Bob White Quail were released on the property. This species of Quail were not expected to thrive in Wyoming but have survived through the winter and have been seen on multiple occasions this year.