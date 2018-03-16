Sedan, KS, 67361 - United States

The Flint Hills of Chautauqua County Kansas are widely known for large cattle ranches, breathtaking views and trophy whitetail deer. With a varied terrain of rolling hills, deep draws, native grasses and oak timber, property ownership is highly desirable for both recreation and ranching. Situated in these historic hills of Chautauqua County, you will find the Brougham Ranch.Sedan, Kansas is the county seat and is located a mere 8.5 miles from the Ranch. This remote and secluded county has less than 4,000 people living within its borders. This adds to the recreational value of the heavily wooded hills that run from the Oklahoma border through several Southern Kansas Counties. With a mere .3 miles of County Road frontage, the possibility of road hunters or poachers is greatly diminished. Add that to the fact, that this tract is over three square miles of prime whitetail habitat, and you have a recipe for growing and holding mature whitetails.Multiple clearings, meadows and right of ways within the timber make excellent stand locations for rifle or muzzleloader hunters. The rolling hills, mixed topography and various terrain edges create numerous pinch points for the archery hunter to take advantage of. There are ideal stand locations throughout the ranch. The Chautauqua Hills are a narrow band of heavily wooded hills that comprise of several rivers. These hills were formed during the Pennsylvanian period approximately 300 million years ago. They are comprised of sandstone outcroppings, dense oaks and native grasses. This mixture of grassland and woodlands are a part of a larger ecosystem known as the Cross Timbers. This habitat creates an oasis for deer and also supports the local turkey population. On a property of this size, you can take turkey hunting back to its roots. Run and Gun to strike a gobbler and have plenty of room to cat and mouse him, until you can coax him into range. Southern Kansas is a top destination for turkey hunters from across the country. It provides the rare opportunity to harvest two subspecies on the same hunt. A very intensive internal road system allows you to move throughout the ranch with ease. It provides an excellent place to ride ATV/UTV?s with the family or friends. With that being said, you can navigate through most of the ranch in a full size truck. The ease of navigation allows you to move from trail camera to trail camera, pond to pond fishing or the ability to check on the cattle, all while minimizing the amount of time needed. The ranch is fenced and also contains cross fencing. The nutrient rich native grasses provide excellent grazing for livestock. The multiple springs and ponds ensure that they will always have water, even in the driest of summers. The native grasses provide the summer grass and then the bottoms have cool season grasses, that will feed the herd through the winter with minimal maintenance. Mix the fencing, springs, ponds, native and cool season grasses, and this ranch makes an exceptional tract to manage a yearling or cow/calf operation. The ranch offers income on three levels. Currently, there are leases for the minerals, pasture and hunting. The mineral lease will carry on after the ranch sells. However, the ownership of the minerals rights will pass to the new owner and they will receive a royalty on production. There is a pasture lease that will operate to the end of its duration. At that point, the new owner can negotiate the terms of the lease. Many hunters prefer a 90-120 day summer grazing schedule, which can provide income to the recreational buyer. The cattle are typically moved in April and May, and can be scheduled to be removed before the start of deer season. This will add a return to your investment without sacrificing any of the season. The last source of income is being derived from a low pressure intensely managed hunting lease. This lease will also be allowed to finish to the end of its duration and then be up for negotiation with the new owner. With leases in 11 counties throughout Southeastern Kansas and 20+ years hunting experience in this area of the state, we can attest to the quality of deer hunting in the Chautauqua Hills. Not to mention, this area boast the largest deer density, that we are seeing across our leases. This is your chance to own a piece of these historic hills and to have a place that can produce world class whitetails year after year. Contact Jake Kolb or Matt Wonser to set up your private tour. Property Highlights:- The ranch is fenced and also contains cross fencing maximizing grazing potential on the mixed use recreational, timberland, ranchland.-The 1970 acre property provides nutrient rich native grasses known to be resilient and tough while producing high protein for the cattle. - A very intensive internal road system allows you to move throughout the ranch with ease. There are also many roads that can be used for ATV trails furnishing an excellent place to spend time with the family or friends.- With a mere .3 miles of County Road frontage, the possibility of road hunters or poachers is greatly diminished.- Southern Kansas provides the rare opportunity to harvest two subspecies of turkeys on the same hunt. - Multiple clearings, meadows and right of ways within the timber make excellent stand locations for rifle or muzzleloader hunters.- The ranch offers income on three levels.- This tract is over three square miles of prime whitetail habitat. You can grow and hold mature whitetails.- Multiple creeks and ponds throughout allowing places for freshwater fishing as well as water for livestock and wildlife. - Sedan, Kansas is the county seat and is located a mere 8.5 miles from the Ranch. This remote and secluded county has less than 4,000 people living within its borders.- The ownership of the minerals rights will pass to the new owner and they will receive a royalty on production.