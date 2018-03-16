高端地产新闻
新建楼盘
ENGLISHESPAÑOL
在售 - Clarksville, United States - ¥6,335,600
免费询盘

Clarksville, United States

Fm 114

约¥6,335,600
原货币价格 $1,000,000
土地

详情

  • 400.33
    英亩

房产描述

Tuppen tract with easy access on FM 114 near Clarksville, TX in Red River County just a couple of hours from DFW. Flat to rolling topography covered with mature hardwoods and some giant bull pine trees make this 400 acre property a prime candidate for your family's recreational & hunting showcase.Superior hunting includes whitetail deer, waterfowl, turkey, and hogs with some of the bucks being quite large. Beavers have crafted a perfect duck slough that has water year round. Current landowner built a pond that will be roughly 5-6 ac when full in a 50 ac area that has been forested to create some open area in the middle of the property.For the hunter with an eye for some timber income and looking for large neighbors (20,000 Ac neighbor ranch) with large deer and great overall wildlife habitat...look no further.Notice to buyers representatives:When buying farm & ranch land or investment property the buyers agent, if applicable, must be identified on first contact and must be present at initial showing of the property listing to the prospective real estate investor in order to participate in real estate commission. If this condition is not met, fee participation will be at sole discretion of MOPTEX, LLC.

联系方式

经纪公司：
Mossy Oak Properties of Texas - Headquarter's Division
代理经纪:
Steve Baxter
(972) 816-4738

联系方式

经纪公司：
Mossy Oak Properties of Texas - Headquarter's Division
代理经纪:
Steve Baxter
(972) 816-4738

周边设施

周边设施
查看这一地区的更多物业
联系销售团队
_