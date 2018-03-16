Tuppen tract with easy access on FM 114 near Clarksville, TX in Red River County just a couple of hours from DFW. Flat to rolling topography covered with mature hardwoods and some giant bull pine trees make this 400 acre property a prime candidate for your family's recreational & hunting showcase.Superior hunting includes whitetail deer, waterfowl, turkey, and hogs with some of the bucks being quite large. Beavers have crafted a perfect duck slough that has water year round. Current landowner built a pond that will be roughly 5-6 ac when full in a 50 ac area that has been forested to create some open area in the middle of the property.For the hunter with an eye for some timber income and looking for large neighbors (20,000 Ac neighbor ranch) with large deer and great overall wildlife habitat...look no further.Notice to buyers representatives:When buying farm & ranch land or investment property the buyers agent, if applicable, must be identified on first contact and must be present at initial showing of the property listing to the prospective real estate investor in order to participate in real estate commission. If this condition is not met, fee participation will be at sole discretion of MOPTEX, LLC.