Off Shore Drive

Location, Location, Location! An Extremely Rare Offering! 703 Acres Of Prime Wildlife Habitat and Productive Farmland For Sale Bordering Pocosin Lakes National Wildlife Refuge. Farm Income, A Duck Impoundment and Massive Black Bears! A rare offering! 330 acres of prime wildlife habitat for deer, turkeys, quail, rabbits and especially waterfowl and trophy black bears nestled against Pocosin Lakes National Wildlife Refuge, [Web Link listed above] . Pocosin Lakes NWR claims to have the highest bear density in the Southeast and this haven shares 2.75 miles of its border with the refuge. ?The region is home to the densest population of black bears, and some of the largest individual bears, in all of North America, Harrison said. Monsters of 700 and 800 pounds are not uncommon.? Read more about it here? https://pilotonline\. com/news/local/environment/welcome-to-bear-town-usa-north-carolina-town-draws-thousands/article_ba541875-377b-5af6-9fd5-8b24d6169b69\. html It is believed that there are currently black bears on the Pungo Unit of PLNWR in excess of 1000 pounds! They?re your neighbors. There are 3.7 miles of roads and paths on the property as well as cleared shooting lanes and food plots. The tract is made up of pocosin type vegetation which provides dense cover for the game animals. There are a few stands in place now with ample room for plenty more. The woods land has been enrolled in the WRP program and a portion of the property can be flooded annually for waterfowl habitat. The managed waterfowl impoundment is on the southern end of the property and is just across the tree tops from the north shore of Pungo Lake. It is the only impoundment on the north side of Pungo Lake and it?s located in the flyway between Pungo and the west end of Lake Phelps. To the wintering waterfowl of Pungo Lake this property simply looks like an extension of the refuge. An Audubon article states??The site supports 80,000 to 110,000 waterfowl during an average winter. It has North Carolina?s largest wintering concentration of Snow Geese and one of the largest concentrations of Tundra Swans in the state.? They?re your neighbors. Read more here? [Web Link listed above]. No doubt, if managed well, this property will routinely produce trophy bears and excellent waterfowl hunting. Mike Johnson of Mossy Oak Properties and Coastal Wildlife Managers knows this tract very well and believes it can be the premier waterfowl and black bear hunting destination in eastern North Carolina. The remaining 373 acres is an income producing blackland farm. These highly productive soils are excellent for corn, beans, wheat and cotton. Whether you?re looking to add to your base of operations or invest in a steady annual return from the farm lease, you should consider this farm. If your family, foundation or organization has been looking for a Legacy tract to donate to the Fish and Wildlife Service, or another conservation group, then this may work perfectly for that scenario as well. Shown by appointment only.For more information on this and other Farm and Hunting Land For Sale in Washington County NC, contact Bryan DeHart at (252) 473-8632, by email at [Email listed above], or visit nclandandfarms\. com.