Off Carter Canal Road

The Carter Canal Farm has a 50 Acre Duck Impoundment, A 20 Acre Stocked Pond, Fertile Farmland, and Woods Land full of Black Bears, Whitetails, and Turkeys! This 370 Acre Hyde County Hunting Property a Must See!The 370 acre Carter Canal Farm is truly a Sportsman's dream property, located just north of Lake Mattamuskeet and just south of the Intracoastal Waterway in Hyde County, NC. It features a 50 acre duck impoundment, a 20 acre stocked pond with possible home site and power in place, 131 acres of total cropland, and roughly 170+ acres of wooded land full of black bears, whitetails, and turkeys. This gated tract sits roughly 3 miles up a private gravel road, giving it the the seclusion and privacy that is necessary for a great hunting property. Hyde County is home to some of the best waterfowl and black bear hunting in the entire country, and this property offers an ideal location to hunt both!A 50 acre duck impoundment is situated on the interior of the property and surrounded on all sides with a buffer of tall trees and vegetation, allowing the wintering waterfowl to go undisturbed when the property is not being hunted. The impoundment is flooded with a gravity fed fresh water system that feeds out of the 20 acre pond, with no electric or tractor pumps needed. There is a series of pipes and ditches that flood with the opening of a main flood gate on the north side of the pond. A well is in place to control the water level in the pond to ensure a dependable fresh water source for the impoundment.The incorporation of the 20 acre freshwater pond to this property makes the 370 acre Carter Canal Farm truly remarkable. The pond is stocked to the gills with largemouth bass, crappie, and bream. There is a dock in place with a small boat house, and trophy sized bass are often caught right off the dock! A beautiful home site awaits you on the southwest bank of the pond, offering expansive views of the ducks and geese right out your back door. Its an ideal location for a log cabin or hunting lodge with power run and a well already in place. Several crabapple trees and mast producing hardwoods have been planted along the banks of the pond. You really have to see it for yourself!According to registered Farm Service Agency maps, there is an additional 72+acres of cropland that can be farmed, planted in food plots for the wildlife, or possibly converted into additional duck impoundments. For the waterfowl enthusiast, these secluded fields would be an excellent location to expand the impounded acreage. In years past, these fields have had standing crops that were completely left unharvested for the animals. Talk about options! With this additional cropland, you can earn income on farm rent, expand into duck impoundments, plant food plots for the bear and deer, have several dove fields, or anything else your hunting needs require!Lastly, there is roughly 170+ acres of wooded land that is literally crawling with large black bears, whitetails, and turkeys. Several stands are already in place and shooting lanes have been meticulously maintained. There is a mixture of mature pond and loblolly pines with scattered hardwoods. Most of the woods is very thick and provides the habitat necessary to hold big bears. A large population of turkey can often be seen along the fields and wood's edge, and roosting nearby. It's rare to find a farm with this much to offer. Serious Inquiries Only! Property is gated and locked at all times and only shown by appointment. For more information on this and other Prime Hunting and Farm Land For Sale in Hyde County NC, contact Dillon Jones at (252) 489-1840, by email at [Email listed above], or visit [Web Link listed above].