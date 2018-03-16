高端地产新闻
新建楼盘
ENGLISHESPAÑOL
在售 - Catawba, United States - ¥6,969,160
免费询盘

Catawba, 28609 - United States

6390 Hudson Chapel Road

约¥6,969,160
原货币价格 $1,100,000
农场/农庄

详情

  • 400.0
    英亩

房产描述

400+/- Acres located on the Catawba River at the upper end of Lake Norman. This beautiful wooded property has over a mile of frontage along the river and is less than 4 miles from I40. With numerous access points the possibilities are endless. The property consists of multiple parcels and is currently protected by a conservation easement. The easement does currently allow 6 homesites along the river. Call Nick Marinelli today to schedule your private showing at 704-622-2772.mixed use residential, recreational, farmland, ranchland, creek,

联系方式

经纪公司：
Mossy Oak Properties Land and Luxury
代理经纪:
Nick Marinelli
(704) 658-1121

联系方式

经纪公司：
Mossy Oak Properties Land and Luxury
代理经纪:
Nick Marinelli
(704) 658-1121

周边设施

周边设施
查看这一地区的更多物业
联系销售团队
_