6390 Hudson Chapel Road

400+/- Acres located on the Catawba River at the upper end of Lake Norman. This beautiful wooded property has over a mile of frontage along the river and is less than 4 miles from I40. With numerous access points the possibilities are endless. The property consists of multiple parcels and is currently protected by a conservation easement. The easement does currently allow 6 homesites along the river. Call Nick Marinelli today to schedule your private showing at 704-622-2772.mixed use residential, recreational, farmland, ranchland, creek,