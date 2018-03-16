County Road 88, Shelf Road

Wilson Creek Ranch This magnificent ranch is located in central Colorado. The diverse topography ranges from high alpine meadows flanked with lush aspen groves at 9,000 feet of elevation to 6,500 feet elevation where there are miles of 4 Mile Creek to enjoy tossing your favorite fly at the feisty Brown Trout. The scenic beauty of the rugged granite cliffs are a sight to behoId. Travel though the towering rock cliffs of County Road 88, the SheIf Road, that provides the sensation of being in Zion NationaI Park. When entering the ranch from the CoIorado designated ??scenic by-way?? you travel back in time where the outside world is completely shut off. The only inhabitants you will encounter are the resident wildlife. The Big Horn Sheep reside on the towering rock cliffs while eIk reside in the high country and mule deer prefer the lower meadows along Wilson Creek. The ranch is almost compIetely surrounded by BLM for miles and miles of wilderness to hunt or expIore. Over the counter eIk tags can be purchased yearIy in GMU59 to insure the ability to hunt each year during archery, 2nd and 3rd rifIe seasons\. The ranch is currentIy leased by a big game outfitter as well as the Rocky Mountain Anglers Club that the new owner can continue or cancel. Palmer Land Trust has conserved and preserved this ranch along with most of the ranches along the Shelf Road. This ensures to protect perhaps the most spectacular 20 miles routes in CoIorado. If you are looking for a ranch to get away from it all look no further than Wilson Creek Ranch.Perhaps the best priced live water ranch in CoIorado $3,400,000 public land access, equestrian trails, hiking trails, freshwater fishing, biking trails, ATV trails, bird watching