Elkins, 72727 - United States

This 233 acre property is TRULY one-of-a-kind! It is located only 15 minutes from Fayetteville, AR in Washington County. The 3100 Sq. Ft. house built in 2010 has 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, & 1 half bath. Some of the amenities include: granite countertops, hardwood floors, claw foot tub, 10' ceilings, fireplace, gas range, and undermount kitchen sink. All oil and gas rights, mineral rights, and water rights pass to the buyer. The stables have 6 stalls that was originally designed to hold race horses. Now, the sellers host many weddings per year because of how beautiful and the uniqueness it offers. The stables has a kitchen, his and her bathrooms, and living quarters in the 2nd story. 1.8 Miles of wooden fencing with rounded corners make up 8 separate holding pastures. The 233 acres will continue to impress you by the quality of the grass and how well it's maintained. Fences and cross fences are in good condition and the 4 ponds will provide plenty of water. The pasture could handle 100 head of cattle and currently has around 70. A large barn has a concrete floor that will hold all the hay and equipment needed. Whitetail deer, squirrel, and rabbit can all be seen on the property. Call Chris Hinkle at 620-215-0033 to schedule your showing.