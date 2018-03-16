58752 Jig Road

Montrose Colorado Mixed Use Cattle Ranch Property For SaleThis mixed use residential, recreational, farmland, ranchland property is located just a few miles west of Montrose, CO 81403 in an area known as Deadman?s Gulch. The ranch consists of a 227 acre property that has 54 irrigated acres?about 25 or which are planted in grass/alfalfa hay. Water is what makes this ranch property attractive with 54 shares of Uncompahgre Valley Irrigation Water, several artesian springs, two stocked fishing ponds, and a very productive well for domestic water and up to 1 acre of irrigation. The home on this ranch property consists of a 2,432 square foot modular home with 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, 1 half bath. The home is beautifully landscaped with a large lawn overlooking the 1 1/2 acre pond and comes with an above ground swimming pool.Ranch Property with Modular HomeThe modular home on this ranch property is a 2001, 4 bedroom, 2 1/2 Bathroom with 2,432 square feet. The home overlooks a huge grass lawn with views extending all the way to the Black Canyon of the Gunnison and beyond. Located just a few miles west of Montrose, Colorado, this ranch property home is conveniently located in a quiet country setting?just minutes from town. The home is heated and cooled with geothermal and is nicely tucked back in the hillside providing maximum privacy and seclusion.Multi-use Ranch PropertyThis Colorado ranch property has a multitude of potential uses. About 25 acres are planted in grass/alfalfa hay and an additional 30 acres are irrigated and waiting to be planted with the crop of your choice. With 54 shares of Uncompahgre Valley Water?there is plenty of water to grow with. Additionally, there are several natural springs on the property that provide water for the stocked fishing ponds?currently stocked with large mouthed bass and rainbow trout?up to 4.5lbs! This property would be a dog trainers dream with diverse terrain, plenty of water rights and cover crops. The waterfowl hunting on the ponds is terrific and nice mule deer bucks hang out in the shaded ravines and hillsides. The property also contains a nice population of Gambel?s quail and dove. Whether your vision includes cattle, horses, hunting, freshwater fishing, farming or solitude?this ranch property has it all.Montrose Colorado?a nice place to liveMontrose, CO is located in Montrose County and has a population of around 20,000 people. With an elevation of 5,800? and excellent water and soils?Montrose is a great place to farm. Located near the Uncompahgre National Forest and situated between the Gunnsion and Uncompahgre Rivers, Montrose is very popular with fisherman and hunter?s alike. Good schools in the Montrose school district, a hospital, shopping, restaurants and Montrose Regional Airport ensures that Montrose has all of the amenities in close proximity to this western Colorado ranch property.