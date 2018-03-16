Off Camur Road

A Hyde County Sportsman's Retreat! Over 400 acres in total, 57 acres of Duck Impoundments and Flooded Timber, Excellent Farm and Timber Land all complete with a cabin, on the North side of the Lake. This is one of a kind opportunity and there is no other tract like it available anywhere in Hyde County! 401 Acres of Hunting Land and Duck Impoundments For Sale In Hyde County NC! Located in the heart of Hyde County this fantastic property is nestled off the beaten path just outside of the town of Fairfield and directly North from Lake Mattamuskeet. This hunter's paradise boasts 70 acres of tillable farm land with 35 ac of it impounded for waterfowl and an additional 21 acres of flooded timber and rice fields that round out a fantastic waterfowl hunting destination. The property has a cozy 2 bedroom cabin that's perfect for you and your hunting buddies and features multiple bunk beds, a bathroom, living area, and a kitchen. The agricultural land directly behind the cabin is split into two impoundments to the north and equal acreage of open land that is completely planted in corn. Water control devices are installed on the eastern border along the canal to adequately flood and drain the impoundments as needed during the hunting season. There is also a flooded timber impoundment to the east (see aerial photos) that holds ducks year round. Not many properties provide this level of quality waterfowl management with areas designed solely for the purpose of attracting, holding, managing the migrating waterfowl Lake Mattamuskeet is famous for.The remainder of the property is prime timber and can easily be accessed by a very well maintained path systems that runs North / South through the rectangular shaped property. The path is wide enough for a full size pickup truck to travel down and is perfect for getting equipment and hunters to all sections of the property. With over 300 acres of timber, you can enjoy world class hunting for black bear, white-tailed deer, and wild turkey. There are also a couple of smaller paths that branch off the main trail system that are great spots for planting food plots, sun strips or setting up bait sites. Hyde County is famous for some of the largest Black Bears in the lower 48 and this property is no exception.As the crow flies, this property is less than 1/2 mile from the banks of Lake Mattamuskeet (see photo gallery). It is also just minutes from the town of Fairfield. Lake Mattamuskeet has a rich history of fishing and hunting, especially hunting waterfowl. The lake is a destination many migratory waterfowl species winter at located within the Atlantic Flyway ([Web Link listed above]). It's close proximity to the coast and the 40,000 acres lake has created a habitat that has attracted wildlife for centuries and is owned by the State of North Carolina. The lake contributes to much of the Mattamuskeet National Wildlife Refuge."In the winter months, thousands of Tundra Swans, Canada and Snow Geese, pintails, black ducks, and mallards are seen on the lake, as well as less numerous species of waterfowl. Osprey nest in low Cypress trees near the water?s edge, and it is not unusual to see a Bald Eagle circling overhead or resting in a tree a safe distance from human traffic. Of the 800 species mentioned above, there are more than 200 species of birds around Lake Mattamuskeet for part or all of each year." - ([Web Link listed above]). For a birds eye view of the property visit our "MapRight" mapping system. Simply copy and paste this link into your browser (https://mapright\. com/ranching/maps/ed722a558f455e867d6ee2194d750f9c/share) and then click on any of the icons to see photographs taken from those exact locations as well as drone photos taken from the air. Click around and change the base layers to view shaded relief or hydrology maps of the area. This is a private and locked property, we ask that you please be respectful and only visit this property during a scheduled appointment with an agent or broker. Some perspective buyers may be required to provide proof of adequate financial resources prior to a scheduled showing. For more information on this or other Hunting Land and Duck Impoundments for Sale in Hyde County NC, contact Billy McOwen at 252-305-6720, email at [Email listed above], or visit WWW\. MOPLANDMAN\. COM