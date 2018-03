2-BEDROOM APARTMENT - PORTE DES TERNES - PARIS 17Quiet apartment with an unobstructed view, on the 2nd floor of a building dating from the 1930s with elevator access, near Porte des Ternes. This property is composed of a hall, a lounge, two bedrooms, a kitchen-diner, a bathroom ; and a separate toilet. This property also includes a cellar. Renovation work required ; the apartment's layout can be modified. Apartment for sale - Presented by Barnes, real estate provider, Paris 17