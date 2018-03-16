Blois, 41000 - France

Between Sologne and Touraine, the 19th century manor house dominates a mixed territory of 226 hectares composed mainly of wood. Crossed by a river with a fishing course of two kilometers, the property has an excellent biotope for hunting small and large game. With a surface of 470 m2, the main house offers very nice volumes. Access TGV stations and Tours airport 45 minutes, and 15 minutes for motorway access.A guest house with an area of ??about 150 m2 and outbuildings located at the entrance of the property, complete this remarkable ensemble. Stables, henhouse, workshops and garages.