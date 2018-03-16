Saint Hilaire, 78125 - France

Close to Rambouillet, contemporary house of excellent construction on 4 hectares of meadow with a pond and its island. 300 m2 habitable domotisÃ©s, curtains of light, velux and automated lighting, sound and television in multiroom, video surveillance. A spacious entrance of 16 m2 distributes to the Ground Floor a kitchen equipped with 25 m2, a dining room and a stay living room cathedral of 90 m2 as well as a parental suite of 45 m2 including Bathroom and dressing. On the floor 1 office in mezzanine on stay, 4 rooms and 3 Bathrooms. Garages of 150 m2 for 3 cars. Outbuilding of 250m2 including an apartment of 90 m2 with independent access.A rare plot size for the area, home automation equipment and top-of-the-range services of Turkish stone floors and marine teak (wooden boat decks), heated pool make this house an exceptional property 40 minutes from Paris by car and 35 mn by train (Montparnasse)A must see