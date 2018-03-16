高端地产新闻
在售 - Saint Hilaire, France - ¥12,457,310
Saint Hilaire, 78125 - France

约¥12,457,310
原货币价格 €1,600,000

详情

  • 6
    卧室
  • 4306
    平方英尺

房产描述

Close to Rambouillet, contemporary house of excellent construction on 4 hectares of meadow with a pond and its island. 300 m2 habitable domotisÃ©s, curtains of light, velux and automated lighting, sound and television in multiroom, video surveillance. A spacious entrance of 16 m2 distributes to the Ground Floor a kitchen equipped with 25 m2, a dining room and a stay living room cathedral of 90 m2 as well as a parental suite of 45 m2 including Bathroom and dressing. On the floor 1 office in mezzanine on stay, 4 rooms and 3 Bathrooms. Garages of 150 m2 for 3 cars. Outbuilding of 250m2 including an apartment of 90 m2 with independent access.A rare plot size for the area, home automation equipment and top-of-the-range services of Turkish stone floors and marine teak (wooden boat decks), heated pool make this house an exceptional property 40 minutes from Paris by car and 35 mn by train (Montparnasse)A must see

MLS ID: CH-62561

联系方式

经纪公司：
Barnes International
分部：
BARNES PROPRIETES etamp; CHATEAUX
代理经纪:
BARNES PROPRIETES etamp; CHATEAUX
+33 (0)1 85 34 70 64

