12012 Crest Ct

房产描述

Incredible opportunity in the exclusive gated community of The Summit, 12012 Crest Court showcases classical finishes, luxury and timeless design at its highest level. Inspired by French Country estates, this home features 6 bedrooms, 6 baths, and a 3 car garage. South-facing to capture the spectacular sunsets, 12012 Crest Court sits upon nearly 16,000 sq ft of flat land, beautifully landscaped to make the most out of its massive canyon and ocean views.