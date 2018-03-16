高端地产新闻
在售 - Beverly Hills, CA, United States - ¥41,783,282
免费询盘

Beverly Hills, Beverly Hills, CA, 90210 - United States

12012 Crest Ct

约¥41,783,282
原货币价格 $6,595,000

详情

  • 6
    卧室
  • 5
    浴室
  • 6100
    平方英尺

房产描述

Incredible opportunity in the exclusive gated community of The Summit, 12012 Crest Court showcases classical finishes, luxury and timeless design at its highest level. Inspired by French Country estates, this home features 6 bedrooms, 6 baths, and a 3 car garage. South-facing to capture the spectacular sunsets, 12012 Crest Court sits upon nearly 16,000 sq ft of flat land, beautifully landscaped to make the most out of its massive canyon and ocean views.

房产特征

  • 游泳池
  • 壁炉
  • 洗碗机

上市日期: 2018年1月26日

联系方式

分部：
Compass
代理经纪:
Ari Afshar
3107803180

