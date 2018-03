Large Apartment 3-4 Rooms of 116m2, on the heights of Cannes, crossing and enjoying a panoramic view of Cap d'Antibes Esterel. Double stay on terrace of 20m2. Two bedrooms with bathroom and a guest room in a row. Corner guest toilet, various storage. Cellar and garage in basement closed. closed and reassured residence, guard 24/24, swimming pool, tennis, room of sport.