This property of 5 hectares is 40 minutes from Lausanne. In the heart of the park, you will discover a manor house of 500 m² in 1870, equestrian facilities (indoor arena, outdoor career, trotting track, box with terraces, solarium, many meadows, ...), swimming pool. This private domain will be ideal for enthusiasts and / or professionals of the equestrian world. Price: CHF 7,500,000. (conversion into euros for information purposes) Contact Agency: +41 22 702 02 30