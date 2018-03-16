高端地产新闻
待售 - Manhattan, NY, United States - ¥9,345,010
Greenwich Village, Manhattan, NY, 10012 - United States

184 Thompson Street

约¥9,345,010
原货币价格 $1,475,000
共管公寓

详情

  • 1
    卧室
  • 1
    浴室
  • 765
    平方英尺

房产描述

Gorgeous condo duplex penthouse one bedroom in prime Greenwich Village location. Tremendous private outdoor space with a juliet balcony and a huge top floor south facing sun deck terrace. This spacious apartment features hardwood plank floors, an open kitchen with stainless steel appliances, large living and dining areas and a marble bathroom on the first floor. The upstairs includes a very large master bedroom with a walk in closet, enough space for a home office and access to the city view terrace. This very special apartment is located in one of the most sought after buildings in Greenwich Village, 184 Thompson. Amenities include a 24 hour doorman, a live in super, laundry on every floor and an unbeatable location- two blocks from Washington Square and NYU! Major subway lines are close by, as well as great restaurants, shops and all the Village has to offer. The perfect apartment in the perfect setting.

房产特征

  • 电梯
  • 门房
  • 景观
  • 露台
  • 专用阳台
  • 空调
  • 洗碗机

上市日期: 2018年1月18日

联系方式

分部：
Compass
代理经纪:
Jon Varnedoe
6465268121

