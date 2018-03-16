184 Thompson Street

房产描述

Gorgeous condo duplex penthouse one bedroom in prime Greenwich Village location. Tremendous private outdoor space with a juliet balcony and a huge top floor south facing sun deck terrace. This spacious apartment features hardwood plank floors, an open kitchen with stainless steel appliances, large living and dining areas and a marble bathroom on the first floor. The upstairs includes a very large master bedroom with a walk in closet, enough space for a home office and access to the city view terrace. This very special apartment is located in one of the most sought after buildings in Greenwich Village, 184 Thompson. Amenities include a 24 hour doorman, a live in super, laundry on every floor and an unbeatable location- two blocks from Washington Square and NYU! Major subway lines are close by, as well as great restaurants, shops and all the Village has to offer. The perfect apartment in the perfect setting.