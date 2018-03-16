高端地产新闻
在售 - Harwich, MA, United States - ¥12,354,420
Harwich, MA, 02646 - United States

16 Satucket Road

约¥12,354,420
原货币价格 $1,950,000
独立家庭住宅

详情

  • 4
    卧室
  • 3.5
    浴室 (3 全卫, 1 半卫)
  • 2675
    平方英尺 (0.19 英亩)

房产描述

Impeccable home in Ayer Lane Assoc. has undergone major renovations by Encore Construction.Sought after area for its private beach and walk to the village to enjoy shopping and fabulous restaurants for breakfast, lunch, dinner and entertainment. Sleek professionally designed award winning kitchen with center Island for a casual meal or adjoin to the open family room to sit yourself down and enjoy a welcoming cup of tea or a glass of wine and good company. Dining room is elegant with a long natural wood table and is adjacent to the living room to enjoy the fireplace on a cool evening. First floor master suite with private bath and 3 bedrooms,loft and guest bath on the second level. The lower level adds an extra 550 sq. feet of living space including a large family room,full bath and office Inviting patio for dining alfresco.

MLS ID: 21717083

联系方式

经纪公司：
Kinlin Grover Real Estate
代理经纪:
Sandra Tanco
508-737-5775

