在售 - Center Harbor, NH, United States - ¥22,142,922
免费询盘

Center Harbor, NH, 03226 - United States

22 Lakeview Landing Lane

约¥22,142,922
原货币价格 $3,495,000
独立家庭住宅

详情

  • 6
    卧室
  • 5.5
    浴室 (3 全卫, 5 半卫)
  • 10300
    平方英尺 (2.05 英亩)

房产描述

Contemporary, Single Family - Center Harbor, NH Set on 2 level acres with 352' of pristine Lake Winnipesaukee waterfront and a RARE 2 bay BOAT HOUSE, this remarkable lake property has tremendous view lake and mountain views, a large perched sandy beach, sandy lake bottom and a 40' dock. The custom home offers a Chef's dream kitchen with granite counter tops, professional Viking gas stove and appliances, a walk in pantry, and clear views to the lake! Features of this home include: generous room sizes on all three levels, 10 foot ceilings, cherry floors throughout the first floor, 6 gas fireplaces, a first floor master with a huge private bath plus a double sided gas fireplace; a stunning great room with cathedral ceilings, stairs to the second floor private media room complete with a screen and projector, five bedrooms on the second floor, a finished walk out garden level with a custom bar with dual wall mounted TV's, and an unfinished walk-up attic! This property is offered with all furnishings to make it easy to simply unpack! As an investment or a primary of second home, the options are yours! Its had an excellent rental history! Offered subject to the 2018 booked rentals. Buy it now and collect the income. This is a truly spectacular property in quintessential Center Harbor - offering the BEST that the lakes region has to offer!

上市日期: 2017年11月12日

MLS ID: 4667778

联系方式

分部：
Keller Williams Lakes and Mountains Realty
代理经纪:
Mary-Ann Schmidt
(603)651-8951

_