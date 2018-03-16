22 Lakeview Landing Lane

房产描述

Contemporary, Single Family - Center Harbor, NH Set on 2 level acres with 352' of pristine Lake Winnipesaukee waterfront and a RARE 2 bay BOAT HOUSE, this remarkable lake property has tremendous view lake and mountain views, a large perched sandy beach, sandy lake bottom and a 40' dock. The custom home offers a Chef's dream kitchen with granite counter tops, professional Viking gas stove and appliances, a walk in pantry, and clear views to the lake! Features of this home include: generous room sizes on all three levels, 10 foot ceilings, cherry floors throughout the first floor, 6 gas fireplaces, a first floor master with a huge private bath plus a double sided gas fireplace; a stunning great room with cathedral ceilings, stairs to the second floor private media room complete with a screen and projector, five bedrooms on the second floor, a finished walk out garden level with a custom bar with dual wall mounted TV's, and an unfinished walk-up attic! This property is offered with all furnishings to make it easy to simply unpack! As an investment or a primary of second home, the options are yours! Its had an excellent rental history! Offered subject to the 2018 booked rentals. Buy it now and collect the income. This is a truly spectacular property in quintessential Center Harbor - offering the BEST that the lakes region has to offer!