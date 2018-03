房产描述

THIS ELEGANT CUSTOM CONTEMPORARY Is nestled into 10.90 acres of majestic woodlands and meadows with year-round breathtaking views from both the home, 3 decks, and patio. A 1st floor master suite offers easy living, upper level could be in-law/guest quarters w/kitchenette and lower lever has 2 bedrooms, full bath, family room. Horses are welcome here -- the barn is waiting!