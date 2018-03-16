高端地产新闻
在售 - Dickinson, TX, United States - ¥6,652,380
Dickinson, TX, 77539 - United States

7218 S Oak Avenue

约¥6,652,380
原货币价格 $1,050,000
独立家庭住宅

详情

  • 5
    卧室
  • 3.5
    浴室 (3 全卫, 1 半卫)
  • 5057
    平方英尺

房产描述

Schedule to tour this fabulous home on quiet cul-de-sac in Lakes of Bay Area! Enjoy the serenity of this sought-after neighborhood on 8-acres-Partially wooded tract w/pond/pier. Home opens to grand foyer w/ curved staircase. Impressive family room w/ backyard views of pool/spa. Downstairs master suite and open island kitchen w/ wine station. Upstairs media room w/ 60-inch TV. 3 staircases! 3 Car Garage and Detached 5-bay Shop 3600 Sq Ft Building w/ office. Only lot in community that allows horses! See Docs for Feature List.

上市日期: 2017年10月27日

MLS ID: 12710418

联系方式

分部：
RE/MAX Top Realty
代理经纪:
Dinah Palmer
(713)249-5156

