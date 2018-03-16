7218 S Oak Avenue

房产描述

Schedule to tour this fabulous home on quiet cul-de-sac in Lakes of Bay Area! Enjoy the serenity of this sought-after neighborhood on 8-acres-Partially wooded tract w/pond/pier. Home opens to grand foyer w/ curved staircase. Impressive family room w/ backyard views of pool/spa. Downstairs master suite and open island kitchen w/ wine station. Upstairs media room w/ 60-inch TV. 3 staircases! 3 Car Garage and Detached 5-bay Shop 3600 Sq Ft Building w/ office. Only lot in community that allows horses! See Docs for Feature List.