87-2900 Mamalahoa Hwy

Residential, Double Wall - CAPTAIN COOK, HI PRIVATE, GATED 31 ACRE KONA COFFEE ESTATE 2 HOMES, GUEST QUARTERS, POOL, OCEAN & SUNSET VIEWS! The large MAIN HOUSE, built in 1979, features 5 bedrooms, 5.5 baths, library, laundry room, deck & lanai, garage. Great room w/open beam ceilings, lava rock fireplace, a bay window, slate & oak floors. Huge country kitchen w/island & dining area opens onto a large screened in lanai w/big blue ocean views. The entire upstairs is the Master Suite w/attached office & private lanai. Lower level has 2 Guest rooms with their own full baths. The 2 bedroom, 1 bath GUEST QUARTERS is completer with kitchen & a great room with French doors that open to a sparkling pool & large pool deck for your outdoor living & entertainment area.

SECOND HOME is a LEGAL OHANA built in 1994, features 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, plus loft, spacious great room w/open beam ceilings, open kitchen w/dining room & a laundry room. The great room, dining area & master bedroom all open to a huge lanai with great ocean & sunset views. Large lawn area, citrus & avocado orchard.

Palm lined driveway leads you to the large ranch house with upper drive to Ohana. Tropically landscaped gardens & fruit orchard surround the homes. Enjoy avocado, papaya, banana, Tahitian limes, lemons and coconut. Tropical flora Plumeria, Hibiscus, Royal Poinciana, Norfolk Pine trees & green lawn at upper house.

HUGE BARN & WORKSHOP includes a screened nursery area, would be perfect for coffee processing, 5 water catchment tanks.

Approximately 12 acres of Kona coffee. An additional large acreage above homes is ready to plant.

Decks, lanais, railings are freshly painted. Homes need some updating.

5 minutes to nearby beach & a short drive to several other beaches. 15 minutes to 2 Sept Cafe, 25 minutes to Kealakekua Ranch Center, Market, Restaurants, Spa, Hardware store. 25 minutes to Kona Community Hospital.