7530 Twisting Creek Ln

Residential, 1.5 Level - Ooltewah, TN A rare find: All brick lakefront home, level 1 acre lot, quiet one street subdivision. In-ground pool, boat house with double covered boat slips, includes jet ski lifts , dock launching ramp, sea wall. Pristine condition. 4 car garage, master suite on main level, cathedral ceilings, 3 fireplaces, keeping room, exercise room, study, bonus room, 5th bedroom (poolside level) accesses 4th full bath and second (pool level) kitchen . Lots of windows and natural light, hardwood floors and staircase, solid surface counter tops, stainless steel appliances(includes viking professional series)wall oven and gas cook top, ice maker refrigerators, dishwashers, covered (pool side) patios. Too many features to mention. Must see to appreciate. The perfect lake home for family, guest and entertaining. 1.5 miles to grocery store, approximately 5 miles to restaurants and charming Ooltewah community. Approximately 5 miles to I-75, and 2 miles to Hwy 58 and less than 15 miles to airport.