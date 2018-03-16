240 S Crest Rd

房产描述

Residential, 3 Level,Contemporary,Site Built - Chattanooga, TN Rare opportunity to own one of Chattanooga's most renowned estates. This post mid-century modern home has been meticulously restored beyond its original beauty. Located in the center of Chattanooga on Missionary Ridge with beautiful eastern views of the Blue Ridge Mountains and a western view of downtown Chattanooga. Surrounded by 5 acres of lush landscape that includes tennis courts, putting green, walking paths and two iconic historical cannons. The home was designed by famous Los Angeles architect Harold W. Levitt who has created homes for the likes of film producer Steven Spielberg and actor Dean Martin. Levitt designed the perfect home for the family who appreciates luxury amenities, comfortable entertaining spaces and cozy intimate suites for privacy. The estate offers a private master wing with gorgeous views from it's private terraces. His master bath has handsome walnut paneling with sauna, huge walk-in closet, and half-court hardwood gym complete with basketball goal and direct access to solarium. Her master bath includes dressing room with fireplace. The bath is surrounded by opulent calculatta gold marble walls and floors and features Jacuzzi tub, separate shower and the perfect walk-in closet with built-in shoe racks, glass front purse storage, and separate out of season cedar closet. Four other bedrooms are located in the main living area. All have large en suite baths featuring marble floors and counter tops, large walk in closets, build-in cabinetry and beautiful views. Two lower bedrooms have private terraces.



The study features luxurious walnut paneling, half bath and private terrace.



The heart of the home is the 88 x 53 Solarium which features a 30 foot high glass ceiling, heated indoor pool with diving board, reflecting pond, two changing rooms with showers, and newly renovated kitchen. A sunken conversation area offers the perfect view of pool and surrounding landscape of live palm trees and foliage.



The music room is located o