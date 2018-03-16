11227 Meadowview Rd

房产描述

2 Level,Site Built, Residential - Georgetown, TN Meadowbrook Farm in Georgetown, TN includes 90 acres with 7000+ sq ft, 4 BR/4 BA estate home, caretaker/guest home and a five stall barn. Available for sale for the first time since its construction in 1980, Meadowbrook Farm is a special place. Masterfully envisioned, planned, built and lovingly and meticulously cared for and maintained. It's evident from the first moment arriving here. Enter its private gate and travel the long gently-curved drive leading to the main estate home under a green canopy of mature, precisely spaced and hand planted Water Oak Trees. Take in the lush rolling pastures, the white rail fence and the traditional red barn.Admire the impeccably manicured landscaping and gardens. Two ponds and a windmill signal your arrival at the estate home - an impressive brick traditional design that epitomizes elegance and a luxury lifestyle yet all the while exuding the quiet charm and warmth of home.

Meadowbrook Farm is a farm, an estate, a community gathering place and most importantly a home. Architecturally drawn and custom designed it exudes a quiet traditional elegance but is not stuffy or overly formal. Life and family are meant to be enjoyed here to the fullest.

Open spaces to take in the views, this is a home designed for family gatherings. More than 7,000 square feet of living with 13 expansive rooms, built-ins and 3 fireplaces. Rooms to live, work and play. Four bedrooms and four baths with large scale storage in multiple rooms and thoughtful, exacting details throughout. Outdoor living areas around the pool, playground and gardens. Brick, copper gutters and a handsome cedar shake roof are merely a few of the architectural features of this impeccable estate home.

Meadowbrook Farm is a working farm. Its picturesque traditional red barn with five stalls and a tack room is in peak condition. The green pastures, hay fields and white rail fence have always been meticulously maintained. A working well, ponds and windmill help service the farm and pro