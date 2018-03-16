1636 Hillcrest Rd

房产描述

3 Level,Site Built, Residential - Chattanooga, TN **JUST UNDER 3 ACRES IN RIVERVIEW** First time on market, stunning 1900's Neo-Classical Revival home on premier 2.8 acre (mostly) level lot in the heart of Riverview. The home is situated beautifully to allow for the utmost in privacy from the road and surrounding homes with mature landscaped grounds. Some of the property features include a grand Foyer with Zuber wallpaper and leaded glass front door, banquet size Living and Dining Rooms with French doors and Fireplaces, paneled Den off Living and a Breakfast Room with built-in china cabinet. The 2nd floor includes 5 large bedrooms and 3 full baths. The 3rd floor features large open spaces which could easily accommodate another Bedroom plus Rec Room area for the kids and one full bath. The 2 story Carriage house has a 2nd floor apartment and screened sleeping porch on each level. Additional features include a Gunite swimming pool completely redone 10 years ago, electric pool cover, pool house, three large rainwater retention tanks for watering the grounds, front yard has sprinkler system ,working well is also used for lawn upkeep. This property is one of the first (of two) original estates in Riverview and has been in the same family for over 70 years. The offering price reflects the additional updating that will be necessary to bring the Estate back to it's original grandeur prevalent everywhere from the impressive and irreplaceable bones of the home, to the stately, private grounds encompassing nearly 3 acres. Enjoy life in one of Chattanooga's finest neighborhoods, walk to Chattanooga Golf & Country Club, and, located just minutes to downtown. Elegance, privacy and convenience, the best of all worlds.