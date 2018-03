房产描述

HIGH&DRY..Custom HM on 2.5 Acres w/ Adjacent 7 Acres (Well &Electricity on 2nd tract).Total Living Environment. Outdoor Paradise w/Resort Pool and Spa. Lush Landscaping/Stocked Pond. 2 Story Entry Flanked by Study&Formal Dining Rm. Dual Staircase. Formal Living w/Fireplace. Walls of Windows Create Natural Light. Mstr Suite w/Coffee/WetBar/Fireplace/Separate Sleeping.His & Her Bath w/Rainshower&Luxurious Marble Tub.Garage Converted to Wine Rm/Professional Grade Ktchn. 3 Bdrms Up.HIGH Elevation.