在售 - Bloomfield Hills, MI, United States - ¥7,127,550
Bloomfield Hills, MI, 48302 - United States

2179 Coach Way Court

约¥7,127,550
原货币价格 $1,125,000
独立家庭住宅

详情

  • 5
    卧室
  • 4.5
    浴室 (4 全卫, 1 半卫)
  • 4235
    平方英尺

房产描述

This hidden gem in Bloomfield Hills will amaze even the most discerning buyer. Chef's kitchen opens up to your very own private backyard oasis. Complete with saltwater pool, hot tub, and patio that rival your favorite resort/spa. Attention was paid to every inch of this luxurious home. Wolf, Viking and Subzero appliances throughout the beautiful eat-in kitchen with solid re-milled walnut floors and authentic Pewabic tile backsplash. 100 bottle wine cooler in the kitchen pairs nicely with your custom cedar walk-in wine cellar in the finished basement. Whole house generator and energy-efficient furnaces and water heaters. This house is a must see.
Additional Property Details

MLS ID: 217101507

联系方式

经纪公司：
Keller Williams Domain
代理经纪:
Keller Williams Domain
(248)590-0800

