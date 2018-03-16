高端地产新闻
在售 - Mayo, FL, United States - ¥6,937,482
Mayo, FL, 32066 - United States

8619 E Us Hwy 27

约¥6,937,482
原货币价格 $1,095,000
土地

房产描述

3 Parcels make up this 359 Acre farm bisected by US 27. Valley Center Pivot irrigation system on south side covers 58 acres +/-. Irrigation on north side includes irrigation risers which come off of the 10'' well. Water use permitted for up to 379k/gpd. Each can be used for Reel system or Hard Hose system. Three 4'' well/pump systems around buildings. Cell phone tower will provide income, rent currently goes to a life estate. Has a dairy barn with milk storage tanks, office, milking parlor. Dairy improvements may have salvage value. Some areas in coastal Bermuda grass currently. Excellent for beef cattle operation or row crop.
Additional Property Details

MLS ID: 99298

经纪公司：
United Country Lands of North Florida
代理经纪:
United Country Lands of North Florida
386-330-5332

