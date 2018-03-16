1525 San Carlos Bay Dr

This remodeled direct access canal home has 175 feet of seawalled waterfront only 3 minutes to San Carlos Bay open water. Rare opportunity, ground level, 3 bedrooms, all with canal views, plus den home with an open floor plan, raised ceilings in the kitchen/great room, fireplace, wet bar with ice maker and refrigerator. Kitchen and bathrooms are updated; master has double sinks and large walk-in closet. 175 feet of frontage offers two boat lifts and plenty of room for additional boat(s). Wood and tile floors, large lanai, laundry room, new pool with genuine coral decking, custom chain downspouts, stained and clear coated yellow pine soffits throughout, custom window shutters, 2-car garage. Beautiful landscaping with paver walkways. Located in one of Sanibels most prestigious neighborhoods, this home is ready for occupancy!

