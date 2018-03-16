高端地产新闻
在售 - Sanibel, FL, United States - ¥9,978,570
免费询盘

Sanibel, FL, 33957 - United States

1525 San Carlos Bay Dr

约¥9,978,570
原货币价格 $1,575,000
独立家庭住宅

详情

  • 4
    卧室
  • 2
    浴室 (2 全卫)
  • 2629
    平方英尺

房产描述

This remodeled direct access canal home has 175 feet of seawalled waterfront only 3 minutes to San Carlos Bay open water. Rare opportunity, ground level, 3 bedrooms, all with canal views, plus den home with an open floor plan, raised ceilings in the kitchen/great room, fireplace, wet bar with ice maker and refrigerator. Kitchen and bathrooms are updated; master has double sinks and large walk-in closet. 175 feet of frontage offers two boat lifts and plenty of room for additional boat(s). Wood and tile floors, large lanai, laundry room, new pool with genuine coral decking, custom chain downspouts, stained and clear coated yellow pine soffits throughout, custom window shutters, 2-car garage. Beautiful landscaping with paver walkways. Located in one of Sanibels most prestigious neighborhoods, this home is ready for occupancy!
Additional Property Details

MLS ID: 217069327

联系方式

经纪公司：
VIP REALTY GROUP, INC
代理经纪:
Jim Hall
239-850-3344

