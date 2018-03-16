15110 Bain Rd

The ultimate in privacy! Incredible Riverfront Enclave with breathtaking views. Remodeled to exacting standards. Enter through the gates arriving at your private motorcourt, surrounded by the main house, guest house and garage. The main home offers walls of glass in the formal LR and DR capture the incredible views and lush landscaping. The chefs kitchen opens to a large FR with fireplace, wet bar and walls of French doors overlooking the pool and river. All 4 BRs offer water views including the lavish master with beautiful bathroom, oversized shower along with adjoining private office. There are 2 boat docks with lifts on the River and a covered boat house on seawalled canal that is on the side of the property. A large fieldstone patio adjoins the tropical pool with waterfall. The guest house includes a bathroom and morning kitchen. In addition to the 2-car attached garage, there is a freestanding garage. Other features include wood and tile flooring throughout, 2 laundry rooms.

Additional Property Details