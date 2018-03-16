7815 Upper Ridge Rd

'Attention Builders & Developers!!! Farm House on Developable Land in South Everett ''Upper Ridge Road''. Sewer in street, this site should yield 10 Lots +/-. Farm House and Detached Garage now rented. The property is adjacent to Upper Ridge Road with 162' +/- frontage along the road. The land is gently sloped to the East 583' +/- to the back where it lines up with dedication for ''Meridian Avenue''. Seller will look at all Offers. Findings from previous Plat Work is Available.'

