高端地产新闻
新建楼盘
ENGLISHESPAÑOL
在售 - Everett, WA, United States - ¥6,335,600
免费询盘

Everett, WA, 98203 - United States

7815 Upper Ridge Rd

约¥6,335,600
原货币价格 $1,000,000
土地

房产描述

'Attention Builders & Developers!!! Farm House on Developable Land in South Everett ''Upper Ridge Road''. Sewer in street, this site should yield 10 Lots +/-. Farm House and Detached Garage now rented. The property is adjacent to Upper Ridge Road with 162' +/- frontage along the road. The land is gently sloped to the East 583' +/- to the back where it lines up with dedication for ''Meridian Avenue''. Seller will look at all Offers. Findings from previous Plat Work is Available.'
Additional Property Details

MLS ID: 1209795

联系方式

经纪公司：
Keller Williams Realty - Bothell
代理经纪:
Keller Williams Realty - Bothell
8884352857

联系方式

经纪公司：
Keller Williams Realty - Bothell
代理经纪:
Keller Williams Realty - Bothell
8884352857

周边设施

周边设施
查看这一地区的更多物业
联系销售团队
_