在售 - Anacortes, WA, United States - ¥14,571,880
Anacortes, WA, 98221 - United States

4142 Clark Point Rd

约¥14,571,880
原货币价格 $2,300,000
独立家庭住宅

房产描述

Serene, private gated 20 acre build-ready waterfront estate w/800' of SANDY shoreline. Improvements include heated pool w/Penn Bluestone pool decks; outdoor living area w/hot tub & fireplace, built-in BBQ, party cabana + pool equip building. Easy trail to the beach, barn/shop, tennis court, 2 ponds, circular drive, native gardens, meadows, majestic trees, septic w/2 drain fields, & all utilities on site. Enjoy sounds of lapping waves, spectacular views, & abundant wildlife. 90 min from Seatttle
Additional Property Details

MLS ID: 1217251

联系方式

经纪公司：
Jean
代理经纪:
Jean Groesbeck
8885160158

