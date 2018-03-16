高端地产新闻
在售 - Covington, LA, United States - ¥9,978,570
Covington, LA, 70433 - United States

21 Cardinal Road

约¥9,978,570
原货币价格 $1,575,000
独立家庭住宅

详情

  • 5
    卧室
  • 4
    浴室 (4 全卫)
  • 5492
    平方英尺

房产描述

Stunning new construction with sweeping views of the golf course, beautifully appointed with high-end finishes hand selected by an interior designer. Spacious great room has heart of pine flooring, limestone fireplace and Neirmann Weeks lighting. Chefs will delight at the gourmet kitchen with professional grade appliances, the entertaining room with fully retractable Nana wall and the outdoor cabana/kitchen. Keeping with fireplace. Luxurious Master has chic Italian Calacatta Gold bath. Large bonus room up.
Additional Property Details

MLS ID: 2131379

联系方式

经纪公司：
Latter & Blum Inc./Realtors, Independently Owned &
分部：
Latter & Blum Inc./Realtors, Independently Owned & Operated
代理经纪:
Latter & Blum Inc./Realtors, Independently Owned & Operated
(985)626-5695

