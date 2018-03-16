高端地产新闻
在售 - Colleyville, United States - ¥6,969,160
Colleyville, 76034 - United States

7001 Westcoat Dr

约¥6,969,160
原货币价格 $1,100,000

  • 4
    卧室
  • 4
    浴室 (4 全卫)
  • 4130
    平方英尺

Beautiful farmhouse styled home sitting on 1.77 acres. Wrap around porches, mahogany deck front porch and balconies overlook the country like setting from almost every room. Beautiful pool and spa. The master suite is huge and has a fireplace and is split from the other 3 bedrooms. Home is finished out with shiplap and distressed wood to compliment the Midwestern farmhouse look. Geothermal units heat and cool the house and a 120 ft. deep well is located in the red pole barn that was on the property before the house was built. Double hung wood windows allow air flow throughout the home. The acreage is totally fenced. House cannot be seen from the Westcoat and there is a gated entrance. Appointment required!

上市日期: 2017年11月11日

MLS ID: 13728589

分部：
CENTURY21 Mike Bowman, Inc.
代理经纪:
Mike Bowman
8173547653

