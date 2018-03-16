7001 Westcoat Dr

Beautiful farmhouse styled home sitting on 1.77 acres. Wrap around porches, mahogany deck front porch and balconies overlook the country like setting from almost every room. Beautiful pool and spa. The master suite is huge and has a fireplace and is split from the other 3 bedrooms. Home is finished out with shiplap and distressed wood to compliment the Midwestern farmhouse look. Geothermal units heat and cool the house and a 120 ft. deep well is located in the red pole barn that was on the property before the house was built. Double hung wood windows allow air flow throughout the home. The acreage is totally fenced. House cannot be seen from the Westcoat and there is a gated entrance. Appointment required!