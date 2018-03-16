高端地产新闻
在售 - Scottsdale, United States - ¥6,937,482
Scottsdale, 85255 - United States

17991 N 95th Street

约¥6,937,482
原货币价格 $1,095,000
独立家庭住宅

详情

  • 2
    卧室
  • 4
    浴室 (4 全卫)
  • 2817
    平方英尺 (0.27 英亩)

房产描述

Gorgeous DC Ranch Home located on an oversized, premium end lot. Original owners paid a $170,000 lot upgrade to enjoy the panoramic views surrounding this 2 bedroom + office, 4 bathroom home. Angelico plan with expanded breakfast nook and optional dining room. Travertine flooring throughout, vaulted ceilings, custom lighting fixtures and cabinetry. Double patios with 2 water fountains, formal dining room, floor to ceiling stone fireplace in great room with wood beamed ceiling. Kitchen features granite slab island and countertops, travertine backsplash, SS appliances, separate cooling drawers, double ovens, gas cook top. This bright and airy home is perfect for entertaining with its open floor plan & private and serene backyard. Make it yours today!

MLS ID: 5687162

联系方式

分部：
RE/MAX PLATINUM LIVING
代理经纪:
Cathy Hotchkiss
4802363336

