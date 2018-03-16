17991 N 95th Street

Gorgeous DC Ranch Home located on an oversized, premium end lot. Original owners paid a $170,000 lot upgrade to enjoy the panoramic views surrounding this 2 bedroom + office, 4 bathroom home. Angelico plan with expanded breakfast nook and optional dining room. Travertine flooring throughout, vaulted ceilings, custom lighting fixtures and cabinetry. Double patios with 2 water fountains, formal dining room, floor to ceiling stone fireplace in great room with wood beamed ceiling. Kitchen features granite slab island and countertops, travertine backsplash, SS appliances, separate cooling drawers, double ovens, gas cook top. This bright and airy home is perfect for entertaining with its open floor plan & private and serene backyard. Make it yours today!