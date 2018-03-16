7887 Dennison Court

Majestic finishes in this stately Dublin home with three levels of elegant living. The lower level walkout out to your private wooded lot with paver patios and stream. The first floor offers a bay windowed den with built ins, soaring great room with fireplace and huge dining room. The kitchen offers top end appliances and beautiful granite counters and custom glazed cabinets. The hearth room features another fireplace and doors to the elevated deck and covered outdoor room. The first floor master suite features bay windows overlooking the woods and an elegant bath with a huge walk in closet. The lower level features a bedroom and bath, full kitchen/bar, media room, wine cellar and fireplace. The third level features three more bedrooms all with private baths.