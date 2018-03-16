高端地产新闻
新建楼盘
ENGLISHESPAÑOL
在售 - Dublin, United States - ¥8,204,602
免费询盘

Dublin, 43017 - United States

7887 Dennison Court

约¥8,204,602
原货币价格 $1,295,000
独立家庭住宅

详情

  • 5
    卧室
  • 8
    浴室 (8 全卫)
  • 5097
    平方英尺

房产描述

Majestic finishes in this stately Dublin home with three levels of elegant living. The lower level walkout out to your private wooded lot with paver patios and stream. The first floor offers a bay windowed den with built ins, soaring great room with fireplace and huge dining room. The kitchen offers top end appliances and beautiful granite counters and custom glazed cabinets. The hearth room features another fireplace and doors to the elevated deck and covered outdoor room. The first floor master suite features bay windows overlooking the woods and an elegant bath with a huge walk in closet. The lower level features a bedroom and bath, full kitchen/bar, media room, wine cellar and fireplace. The third level features three more bedrooms all with private baths.

MLS ID: 217040825

联系方式

分部：
RE/MAX PREMIER CHOICE
代理经纪:
Jon and Pam Kirk
(614) 206-6536

联系方式

分部：
RE/MAX PREMIER CHOICE
代理经纪:
Jon and Pam Kirk
(614) 206-6536

周边设施

周边设施
查看这一地区的更多物业
联系销售团队
_