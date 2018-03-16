高端地产新闻
新建楼盘
ENGLISHESPAÑOL
在售 - Larkspur, United States - ¥9,788,502
免费询盘

Larkspur, 80118 - United States

12605 Crowfoot Springs Road

约¥9,788,502
原货币价格 $1,545,000
独立家庭住宅

详情

  • 6
    卧室
  • 6
    浴室 (6 全卫)
  • 5600
    平方英尺 (36.33 英亩)

房产描述

This beautiful 5,600 sq. ft., 6-bed, 6-bath custom home sits on 36 rolling acres in Larkspur. With a 4-car garage and a 4 stall barn with additional parking spaces and storage; this artfully designed home features not just space - but an abundance of character with reclaimed wood flooring and beams. Exquisite detail in the wood work, flooring and design. This equestrian property is a short commute to both Colorado Springs and Denver. Easy access to shopping, restaurants, and outdoor destinations of the Front Range. The exterior is appointed with Texas Limestone, re purposed beams and tile roof. There is a stamped concrete parking pad in front of the garage which leads to the covered front entry and wraps around to a covered patio with views across the meadow to the west. In the back, massive boulders are integrated into the design - creating an ideal outdoor gathering space.

MLS ID: 6428586

联系方式

分部：
RE/MAX REAL ESTATE GROUP
代理经纪:
Susan Myers
7192090364

联系方式

分部：
RE/MAX REAL ESTATE GROUP
代理经纪:
Susan Myers
7192090364

周边设施

周边设施
查看这一地区的更多物业
联系销售团队
_