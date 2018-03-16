12605 Crowfoot Springs Road

This beautiful 5,600 sq. ft., 6-bed, 6-bath custom home sits on 36 rolling acres in Larkspur. With a 4-car garage and a 4 stall barn with additional parking spaces and storage; this artfully designed home features not just space - but an abundance of character with reclaimed wood flooring and beams. Exquisite detail in the wood work, flooring and design. This equestrian property is a short commute to both Colorado Springs and Denver. Easy access to shopping, restaurants, and outdoor destinations of the Front Range. The exterior is appointed with Texas Limestone, re purposed beams and tile roof. There is a stamped concrete parking pad in front of the garage which leads to the covered front entry and wraps around to a covered patio with views across the meadow to the west. In the back, massive boulders are integrated into the design - creating an ideal outdoor gathering space.