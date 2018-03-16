933 Forest

Idyllic neighborhood, beautiful&sophisticated home,very well appointed, excellent condition, charming fenced front yard, side patio, perfect multi purpose backyard for children and adults*Walk to Pearl St., schools, parks&trails*beautiful Brazilian hardwood cherry throughout*large gourmet kitchen with Pro 6 burner/2 oven/griddle, pasta faucet, 35+ cabinets, walk in pantry, warming oven *Abundant storage space*Enormous basement w/ guest bdrm and full bath&workout room*Radiant heat*