在售 - Boulder, United States - ¥16,979,408
免费询盘

Boulder, 80304 - United States

933 Forest

约¥16,979,408
原货币价格 $2,680,000
独立家庭住宅

详情

  • 5
    卧室
  • 5
    浴室 (5 全卫)
  • 5689
    平方英尺 (0.14 英亩)

房产描述

Idyllic neighborhood, beautiful&sophisticated home,very well appointed, excellent condition, charming fenced front yard, side patio, perfect multi purpose backyard for children and adults*Walk to Pearl St., schools, parks&trails*beautiful Brazilian hardwood cherry throughout*large gourmet kitchen with Pro 6 burner/2 oven/griddle, pasta faucet, 35+ cabinets, walk in pantry, warming oven *Abundant storage space*Enormous basement w/ guest bdrm and full bath&workout room*Radiant heat*

MLS ID: 1644317

联系方式

分部：
RE/MAX OF BOULDER INC
代理经纪:
Tina Discipio
(720) 320-2429

