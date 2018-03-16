6816 North 95th Street

Majestic, breathtaking mountain views along with sweeping views of Niwot and Longmont to the north. Gorgeous 48 acre property offering quiet tranquility and yet easy access to nearby amenities. Spacious home with over 5,500 finished sq ft that captures the views from the living room, kitchen, deck & master bedroom. Study is ideal for home office. Incredible 2-stry garage/shop w/ 2 entries capable of storing 15+ cars, equipment. Lower level of garage has 2,734 SqFt & upper has 1,231 SqFt.