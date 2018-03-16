高端地产新闻
在售 - Longmont, United States - ¥9,820,180
免费询盘

Longmont, 80504 - United States

6816 North 95th Street

约¥9,820,180
原货币价格 $1,550,000
独立家庭住宅

详情

  • 5
    卧室
  • 5
    浴室 (5 全卫)
  • 5951
    平方英尺 (48.17 英亩)

房产描述

Majestic, breathtaking mountain views along with sweeping views of Niwot and Longmont to the north. Gorgeous 48 acre property offering quiet tranquility and yet easy access to nearby amenities. Spacious home with over 5,500 finished sq ft that captures the views from the living room, kitchen, deck & master bedroom. Study is ideal for home office. Incredible 2-stry garage/shop w/ 2 entries capable of storing 15+ cars, equipment. Lower level of garage has 2,734 SqFt & upper has 1,231 SqFt.

MLS ID: 5703166

联系方式

分部：
RE/MAX TRADITIONS INC
代理经纪:
Joshua Landers
(303) 819-1638

